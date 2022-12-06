Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

The Aircraft Sensors Market key players include Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Ametek, Inc., General Electric Company, Meggitt PLC, Safran S.A., Woodward Inc.

The global Aircraft Sensors Market size is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 6.8 billion by 2029 from USD 4.2 billion in 2020.

Overview:

The pressure in hydraulic systems for braking, moving control surfaces, and lowering and raising the landing gear is precisely monitored by aircraft pressure sensors.

Through instruments and gauges or an onboard computer, sensors and transducers in aircraft systems continuously communicate information like fuel pressure and oil temperature back to the flight crew. Particularly in the hydraulic systems for braking, moving control surfaces, and lowering and raising the landing gear, pressure is monitored by aircraft pressure sensors. As they give the pilot the data, they need to make decisions or the system’s computer the information it needs to maintain the proper pressure or temperature, sensors are essential for the safe operation of the aircraft. Pilots of contemporary commercial aircraft control the aircraft using pressure switches and sensors.

Such anomalies are discovered by the aircraft's sensors, which notify the pilot. The aviation industry is now interested in airplane sensors as a result of such events. Automation has increased the number of sensors in an aircraft, which increases the precision of the functions the aircraft is designed to do. The development of microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology has had a big impact on the world market. Additionally, a number of market possibilities are anticipated to arise in the upcoming years as a result of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry's increasing use of sensors. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the development of sophisticated sensors and a rise in demand for wireless sensors for industrial and governmental applications.

Segmentation:

Based on the platform the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-blade aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The fixed-wing aircraft segment is anticipated to be the largest due to the growing global fleet of aircraft.

As a result of the increased usage of UAVs in the military for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and combat applications, the UAV segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth.

Fixed-wing aircraft are further categorized into commercial and military types in this sector. As more planes are delivered and more people fly, there is a rising need for commercial airplanes. As a result, the market for aircraft sensors is anticipated to rise as a result of the rising demand for fixed-wing aircraft.

Based on Sensor type the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into Temperature sensors, pressure sensors, force sensors, speed sensor sensors, torque sensors, accelerometer sensors, flow sensors, position sensors, proximity sensors, GPS sensors, gyroscopes, radar sensors, smoke detection sensor, angle of attack (AOA) sensor, level sensor, vibration sensor, airspeed & altitude sensor.

Based on application the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into Engine, Turbine, APU, Flight Controls and Actuation, Landing Gear & Brakes, Environmental Control Systems, Doors & Slides, Cabin, Galley, And Cargo, Cockpit Controls.

Due to expanding aircraft deliveries and enhanced avionics integration in next-generation aircraft, the cockpit control, and flight control & actuation system are predicted to remain the most common application.

The engine, turbine & APU, and landing gear & brakes segments are anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period as a consequence of increasing maintenance and flight hours of aircraft, leading to an increase in MRO demand.

The cabin, galley, and cargo categories are anticipated to play a significant role in market growth as a result of the rising demand for passenger safety and convenience.

Based on Connectivity the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into Wired Sensors and Wireless Sensors

Based on end-user the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, the Aircraft sensors market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period, as it is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry due to the presence of many aircraft OEMs and sensor manufacturers. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise of the aviation industry due to increasing air travel. Moreover, the growing demand for new aircraft deliveries boosts the demand for aircraft sensors. In North America, the usage of commercial and business aircraft, as well as military aircraft, is increasing, owing to factors like the high influx of immigrants, and working professionals, the region is a major tourist attraction, and it strengthens air defense. This has led to an increase in the frequency of aircraft running, thereby increasing the scheduled maintenance. The developments in regional and commercial aircraft programs will result in the growth of the aircraft sensor market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise of the aviation industry due to increasing air travel. Moreover, the growing demand for new aircraft deliveries boosts the demand for aircraft sensors. The developments in regional and commercial aircraft programs will result in the growth of the aircraft sensor market.

Europe is predicted to have healthy growth during the forecast period owing to a rise in investments in UAV developments. Moreover, increasing commercial applications of drones are fueling the market. Furthermore, as the demand for new aircraft deliveries grows, so does the demand for aircraft sensors. The growth of the aircraft sensor market will be fueled by developments in regional and commercial aircraft programs. Air traffic is also increasing in these countries, contributing to the increasing size of the fleet in the region. The increased fleet size will also contribute to aftermarket services in the region.

Drivers:

The growing use of UAVs by the military for worldwide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities is anticipated to boost the expansion of the aircraft sensors industry. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow as a result of the increased usage of UAVs in missions that pose a risk to human life and the rising desire for contemporary warfare tactics.

Restraints:

Regarding the use of electronic components for the aviation industry, there are severe standards and regulations that must be followed. Manufacturers must adhere to rules set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration regarding safety and design considerations (FAA). The FAA's regulations will prevent the market from expanding.

Opportunities:

Sensor networks and the Internet of Things are now developing quickly and attracting more and more attention. Wireless sensor networks are widely used in a variety of industries. It is an essential part of the IoT sensor layer and acts as a key infrastructure for IoT development. This is being used in the aviation industry to advertise a range of services, from enhancing passenger convenience to enhancing the safety of the aircraft, resulting in creating a large potential for the growth of the market.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic).

Honeywell International, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Ametek, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), Safran S.A. (France), Woodward Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), and Zodiac Aerospace (France)

Key Questions answered:

The key questions answered in the report are:

What is the market size and forecast of the Aircraft sensors market? Who are the key competitors/Players in this market? What are the key segments of the Aircraft sensors market? Which segment dominates the Aircraft sensors market? What are the types of sensors used in an aircraft? What factors are driving the global Aircraft sensors market? Which is the dominating region in the Aircraft sensors market? What are the major applications for Aircraft sensors?

