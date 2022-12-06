Sally Walters of Next Chapter Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is full of changes. For women in transition, perhaps facing an illness or losing a spouse or a parent, it can be a challenging time of confusion, sadness, and frustration, or one of realigned priorities and possibilities. If you’re not feeling sure how to approach these monumental changes then you can greatly benefit from personal life coaching with a highly experienced professional that will help you gain clarity and confidence and joyfully step into the next phase of your life.

Sally Walters is a topnotch Life Coach, intentional living specialist, and founder and owner of Next Chapter Coaching.

“I coach women, particularly those in mid-life, who are experiencing transformation and transition. Being that we undergo so many challenges in our lives and are sometimes overworked and overstressed we don’t get an opportunity to figure out if we are serving our own passions. By assessing the next chapter in our lives, we have the wonderful opportunity to fill those transitions with some intention about the direction we want our lives to go in. Whether you’re facing a divorce or facing any major life decision Next Chapter coaching acknowledges that our lives are shifting in a different path and we need to be prepared and open minded so we can take a more active role in this amazing expansion.”

Before becoming a coach, Sally spent many lucrative years working for a variety of companies from marketing for a health care organization to owning an assistant living facility. Although she was very successful there was still a part of her that felt lost and unfulfilled. When she began teaching online courses for several universities and discovered courses such as Critical Thinking Skills for Lifelong Learning emphasizing intentional living, it resonated with her heart and soul and she felt so energized and empowered it led her to create a path of intention. Today as a Life coach, she is certain this is what she is meant to do, helping women start living a fulfilling, meaningful joyful existence. Sally’s own life experience has allowed her to be more relatable to clients and her mission is to help us initiate our best lives just as she has created for herself with so much love and gratitude.

With Sally’s inspirational support we become more self-aware, tap into our inner wisdom and begin to live a life of authenticity. The next chapter is waiting for us and now we can look forward to it with renewed hope and confidence.

“My role as a coach is to help you discover how important your perspective is and how with intentionality you can create the life you always dreamed of.”

Although Sally is eager to work with as many of us as she can, she emphasizes if you’re potentially looking for her coaching services it’s necessary to have the right mindset and be ready to move forward.

Sally says that when we are self -aware we can accomplish our goals through our own intentions and if we are feeling “stuck,” or “confused,” that means we are absolutely capable of moving forward and through her coaching we will come up with the right strategies to accomplish our personal and professional goals. On the other hand, if we are shrouded in doom and gloom and wish to unleash our miseries and complain that means we are dwelling in our pain and not the right candidates for coaching.

Sally hopes to help people who believe they can go from being stagnant to thriving. From her experience, the greatest changes in our lives result from our own intentions. She also encourages us to practice gratitude daily perhaps through journaling, meditation, a walk outside in nature, anything that can positively impact and boost our mental health and happiness. We can find joy in the little things like a simple cup of coffee.

Sally also provides great resources for us like how to master ted talks, academics, and whatever answers we seek. She suggests expanding our capacity to learn by listening to podcasts reading self-help books, or meditating. You can’t expect to change overnight, she says, just feel your own power of intention with small comfortable, self-assuring steps.

“Be fearless enough to live your life as you see fit and when you trust your inner voice you will find genuine happiness and positively soar.”

For more information, visit www.nextchaptercoaching.net

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno