HIV Drugs Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Industry Overview, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The HIV Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 38.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐—›๐—œ๐—ฉ ๐——๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ด๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณโ€, the global HIV drugs market size reached US$ 29.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.

๐—›๐—œ๐—ฉ ๐——๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ด๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ข๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜„:

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a life-threatening virus that weakens the immune system by destroying the cells that aid the human body to fight against infections. It is generally spread through unprotected sexual contact or blood transmission via injection drugs. Even though there is no effective treatment available for HIV currently, it can be controlled through prescribed medications. Apart from this, the widespread awareness regarding antiretroviral therapy (ART), which is a combination of various medicines that help in reducing the rate of virus growth in the body and monitoring white blood cells to determine the effect of the virus on the immune system, is contributing to the market growth.

๐——๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ป๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hiv-drug-market/requestsample

๐—›๐—œ๐—ฉ ๐——๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ด๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) among the masses. Along with this, the rising awareness among individuals regarding the treatments available for AIDS has propelled the product demand. Moreover, the rising initiatives undertaken by the government and non-government organizations (NGOs) for promoting awareness programs across the globe are creating a positive market outlook. Additionally, the increasing spending by public and private agencies on extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with the rising clinical trials and product launches, are providing a boost to the market. In line with this, continuous technological advancements in drug manufacturing processes are impacting the market further. Furthermore, the proliferation of online pharmacies and the advent of home delivery models are offering lucrative growth opportunities for major market players. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing number of research laboratories and diagnostic centers, are also positively influencing the market.

๐—–๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=953&method=1

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

The competitive landscape of the HIV drugs market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ:

โ€ข Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

โ€ข Merck & Co., Inc.,

โ€ข ViiV Healthcare,

โ€ข AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

โ€ข Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

โ€ข Bristol-Myers Squibb Gilead Sciences, Inc.,

โ€ข Johnson & Johnson,

โ€ข Cipla Limited,

โ€ข Daiichi Sankyo,

โ€ข Emcure,

โ€ข Hetero Drugs,

โ€ข Mylan.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

The report has segmented the global HIV drugs market on the basis of breakup by drug class, distribution channel and region.

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐——๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ด ๐—–๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€:

โ€ข Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

โ€ข Multi-Class Combination Products

โ€ข Protease Inhibitors

โ€ข HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

โ€ข Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

โ€ข Entry Inhibitors โ€” CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

โ€ข Fusion Inhibitors and Others

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—น:

โ€ข Hospital Pharmacies

โ€ข Retail Pharmacies

โ€ข Online Pharmacies

โ€ข Others

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

๐—”๐˜€๐—ธ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=953&flag=C

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€:

Menstrual Cup Market

Influenza Vaccine Market

๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—จ๐˜€:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.