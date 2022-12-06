HIV Drugs Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Industry Overview, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The HIV Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 38.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗛𝗜𝗩 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global HIV drugs market size reached US$ 29.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.

𝗛𝗜𝗩 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a life-threatening virus that weakens the immune system by destroying the cells that aid the human body to fight against infections. It is generally spread through unprotected sexual contact or blood transmission via injection drugs. Even though there is no effective treatment available for HIV currently, it can be controlled through prescribed medications. Apart from this, the widespread awareness regarding antiretroviral therapy (ART), which is a combination of various medicines that help in reducing the rate of virus growth in the body and monitoring white blood cells to determine the effect of the virus on the immune system, is contributing to the market growth.

𝗛𝗜𝗩 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) among the masses. Along with this, the rising awareness among individuals regarding the treatments available for AIDS has propelled the product demand. Moreover, the rising initiatives undertaken by the government and non-government organizations (NGOs) for promoting awareness programs across the globe are creating a positive market outlook. Additionally, the increasing spending by public and private agencies on extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with the rising clinical trials and product launches, are providing a boost to the market. In line with this, continuous technological advancements in drug manufacturing processes are impacting the market further. Furthermore, the proliferation of online pharmacies and the advent of home delivery models are offering lucrative growth opportunities for major market players. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing number of research laboratories and diagnostic centers, are also positively influencing the market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the HIV drugs market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

• ViiV Healthcare,

• AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Gilead Sciences, Inc.,

• Johnson & Johnson,

• Cipla Limited,

• Daiichi Sankyo,

• Emcure,

• Hetero Drugs,

• Mylan.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global HIV drugs market on the basis of breakup by drug class, distribution channel and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀:

• Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

• Multi-Class Combination Products

• Protease Inhibitors

• HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

• Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

• Entry Inhibitors — CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

• Fusion Inhibitors and Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

