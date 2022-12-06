USS James E. Williams Departs for Mediterranean NATO Deployment

During the deployment, James E. Williams will serve as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) and will operate in the European theater. She will conduct freedom of navigation and presence operations as well as participate in multiple exercises with Allies and partners in the region.

“The Sailors aboard James E. Williams have worked extremely hard to get the ship ready for deployment,” said Cmdr. Robert Ireland, commanding officer of USS James E. Williams. “I am proud of the crew and excited to lead them as we assume flagship duties for SNMG2. The crew of James E. Williams is excited to continue to strengthen our relationship with NATO allies and partners.”

NATO seeks to increase security through cooperation and building relationships in line with shared values, building mutual security as well as respecting the rights of individual nations to decide their own futures.

James E. Williams will operate with several allied navies including members from Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

James E. Williams is deploying to the European theater of operations and after reporting as the flagship for SNMG2 in December, will participate in a range of maritime activities in support of NATO allies and European Partners.