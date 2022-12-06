Prime Minister hails growing Việt Nam-Nigeria ties

VIETNAM, December 6 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hailed the development of bilateral ties while receiving Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo in Hà Nội on Monday.

The PM suggested deepening bilateral ties in a substantive and effective manner via facilitating visits to raise mutual understanding and trust, and enhance cooperation opportunities in fields that the two countries could supplement each other, especially in economy.

Hailing two-way trade of over US$500 million as an encouraging result, PM Chính said both sides should further improve economic ties to match their fine political relations.

He suggested that both sides have stronger determination to create balance in trade via creating favourable conditions for their exports and imports, including Việt Nam’s agro-fisheries, establish and launch trade cooperation mechanisms, contributing to ensuring food security, and diversifying markets and supply chains.

Việt Nam is ready to serve as a bridge promoting cooperation between ASEAN and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), he said.

The host proposed making agriculture a key cooperation area between both sides; enhancing joint work in digital transformation, start-ups and innovation, green transition, renewable energy, circular economy, national defence-security, oil and gas, poverty reduction, health care, education-training, culture-sports-tourism, people-to-people exchange; and launching of a direct flight service.

Osinbajo, for his part, hailed Việt Nam as a strategic important partner and wished to expand economic cooperation with the country.

Agreeing with the host’s proposal, he said Nigeria also wants to share experience with VIệt Nam in digital economy, energy industry, electric vehicles and solar power.

He vowed to further reinforce all-around ties between both nations and boost coordination between ECOWAS and Việt Nam.

On regional and global issues, host and guest underscored the importance of the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law. — VNS