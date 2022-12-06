President Phúc meets RoK PM Han Duck Soo

VIETNAM, December 6 -

SEOUL — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck Soo in Seoul on Monday, as part of his state visit to the RoK.

The two leaders expressed their pleasure that the two sides issued a statement upgrading their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the state visit to the RoK by President Phúc and on the occasion of the two countries celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

They discussed orientations for cooperation within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time in all fields, while emphasising determination to deepen the Việt Nam – RoK cooperative relations, for the benefit of the two peoples, contributing to regional cooperation and development.

President Phúc stressed that with the two sides’ upgrading their ties, bilateral cooperation fields will become more substantive and diverse in the coming time. He suggested the two governments’ leaders instruct relevant ministries and sectors to enhance close coordination, improve effectiveness and expand cooperation scale.

PM Han said the RoK treasures ties with Việt Nam, and affirmed that the RoK’s ministries and sectors will seriously implement common perceptions of the two countries’ senior leaders as well as the spirit of agreements signed by both sides, while wishing to strengthen coordination between the two governments and ministries.

On the occasion, President Phúc conveyed Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s invitation to visit Việt Nam to PM Han Duck Soo. — VNS