Defence cooperation an important pillar in Việt Nam-Cuba relations: Senior officers

HÀ NỘI — Divisional General Víctor Rojo Ramos, head of the Political Directorate of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), is leading a delegation to pay an official visit to Việt Nam and attend the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 from December 1-12.

On Monday, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) General Lương Cường hosted an official welcome ceremony for Divisional General Víctor Rojo Ramos.

At the talks held after the ceremony, Cường affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, people and army always stand shoulder to shoulder with and support Cuba within their capabilities, just like how Cuba once helped Việt Nam during the most difficult times of the struggle for national liberation in the past, as well as in the cause of national construction at present.

Ramos emphasised that over the past more than 60 years, despite many ups and downs of history, the two countries' relations have remained intact as at the beginning, with bilateral cooperation comprehensively implemented in all fields such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, banking, science and technology, and at multilateral mechanisms and forums.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation of the world, the two countries and the two armies, agreeing that defence cooperation is one of the pillars and role models in the Việt Nam-Cuba relations.

Based on an agreement on defence cooperation development signed in 2011 and a defence cooperation plan for 2020-2022, the two sides have intensified collaboration in human resources training, and stepped up delegation exchanges.

They agreed to continue boosting the exchange of delegations, especially high-ranking ones, sharing experience between young soldiers in the Party and political affairs, and educating officers and soldiers on the special traditional friendship of the two Parties, States and armies.

After the talks, the two officers signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and experience sharing in the Party and political affairs in the army.

Also on the day, Divisional General Víctor Rojo Ramos met with Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

Cương appreciated the outcomes of the talks between Gen. Cường and Divisional General Ramos, affirming that the signing of the MoU is an important foundation contributing to protecting the revolutionary achievements of the socialism-building cause in each country.

He proposed the two sides continue the effective implementation of the signed documents and agreements, and speed up the signing of new ones, particularly a cooperation agreement for 2023-2025.

The General Staff of the VPA will create maximum conditions and direct agencies and units to implement the contents agreed by the two sides practically and effectively, he added.

Ramos also stressed the need to boost defence collaboration between Việt Nam and Cuba for the interests of both sides. — VNS