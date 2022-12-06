With 5.4% CAGR, Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Size to Reach US$ 63.3 Billion 2023-2028

Aerosol Delivery Devices Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Aerosol Delivery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the aerosol delivery devices industry?

The global aerosol delivery devices market size reached US$ 44.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 63.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

What is a aerosol delivery devices?

Aerosol delivery devices represent advanced methods of drug administration where a drug is directly delivered to the lungs for a systemic effect. They reduce systemic adverse effects, lower dosage requirements, improve the ability of patients to self-administer medication, etc. Some of the commonly utilized aerosol delivery devices include nebulizers, pressurized metered-dose inhalers, valved holder chambers, etc. They are usually used as rescue therapy or permanent treatment for several respiratory disorders, such as cystic fibrosis (CF), pulmonary arterial hypertension, asthma, obstructive lung diseases, infectious pulmonary, etc. Presently, smart aerosol drug delivery devices also find extensive applications in non-respiratory conditions, including diabetes, analgesia, thyroid disorders, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request and get a sample brochure for free: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-delivery-devices-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in the aerosol delivery devices market?

The growing incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, owing to the increasing air pollution levels, allergens, occupational risks, and unhealthy habits, such as smoking, are primarily driving the aerosol delivery devices market. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population who are more susceptible to developing serious health illnesses and the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for aerosol delivery devices to treat obstructive airway diseases in healthcare settings is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating need for personalized drug therapy and the widespread adoption of online channels for purchasing medical supplies are augmenting the global market. Apart from this, key market players are developing novel aerosol delivery devices that help in treating chronic inflammation and infection in the lungs and enhance airway clearance in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). Furthermore, they are also providing mini ultrasonic nebulizers and inhalers via e-commerce channels, which is anticipated to fuel the aerosol delivery devices market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4892&flag=C

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Dry Powder Inhalers

Single Dose Inhalers

Multi Dose Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Conventional Pressurized Inhalers

Soft Mist Inhalers

Nebulizers

Jet Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Wave Nebulizers

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizers

Breakup by Application:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic Fibrosis

Non-Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Analgesia

Parkinson’s Disease

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Stores

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

Aerogen

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Merck & Co. Inc

Metall Zug AG

Recipharm AB (publ)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Vectura Group plc

Other Report by IMARC Group:

Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/latin-america-cigarette-lighter-market-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021-26

Asia Pacific Human Resource Hr Technology Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/asia-pacific-human-resource-hr-technology-market-trends-growth-trends-outlook-and-forecast-2022-27

India Caustic Potash Market

Asia Pacific Membrane Bioreactor Mbr Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/asia-pacific-membrane-bioreactor-mbr-market-2021-share-trends-analysis-demand-and-forecast-2026

Latin America Diaper Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/latin-america-diaper-market-2027-overview-trends-analysis-growth-and-opportunities

Europe Lawful Interception Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/europe-lawful-interception-market-2022-trends-size-share-analysis-demand-and-forecast-2027

Europe Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/europe-aircraft-health-monitoring-system-market-trends-analysis-share-demand-and-forecast-2021-2026

Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.