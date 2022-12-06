Health Hero: Web3 Health Platform for Employers and Payers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Hero is a web3 health engagement company that delivers free healthcare and healthy food to users for staying healthy. While tapping into an emerging $1 trillion+ web3 healthcare market, last week, the company announced they are providing its members and consumers with an electronic wellness record as a decentralized way for them to own their own full and complete well-being information.
Backed by top investors such as Animoca Brands, Polygon, Blockchain Founders Fund, Sequoia Capital Scouts, and IoTex, among other world-class investors, Health Hero is introducing health-to-earn which is the next iteration of the emerging play-to-earn and move-to-earn markets. Projects such as STEPN, Genopets, and Sweatcoin started the move-to-earn market and that set up an entry point to the web3 healthcare space.
Now, Health Hero expands those capabilities by including 1 billion+ data points into the earning potential. “Health has always been wealth, now it's an asset. We also know that if health insurance did not exist, we would not invent it. We believe tying reward and recognition to holistic health is better for global health and physiological and spiritual information should have been the foundation of health data records since day one. Your life data should be self sovereign and belongs in your pocket securely, not scattered across a dozen entities” says, Anthony Diaz, Founder & CEO of Health Hero.
Health Hero City is Health Hero’s metaverse experience where organizations have the opportunity to own parcels of land and “set up shop” to showcase products, services, or any other branding or customer-facing experience they may want to share with their customers.
With Health Hero’s corporate land program, companies receive benefits, perks, utility, and health engagement tools when they own plots of land within the metaverse. In addition to this, companies are able to join the metaverse space and expand their product and/or services to other dimensions.
The parcels of land are called Go!Bots. Go!Bots are a collection of 8,888 parcels of land within the metaverse called, Health Hero City. Owning a Go!Bot allows users to start earning $HLTHY as well as additional branding, e-commerce, and game-playing within the metaverse.
An organization purchases a plot of land (100 parcels or more) and gets access to:
1. Customize and brand plot of land: adding their company logo or any other branding visual to the Health Hero City map.
2. Sell and promote products and/or services: showcase products or services in the metaverse.
3. Free and discounted telehealth plans: organizations receive free telehealth plans and a discounted price of $10 per plan if you wish to purchase more (regular price: $30).
4. Free digital health engagement tools their community: organizations receive free licenses for Health Hero’s community health engagement solution.
5. Free digital health engagement tools for their employees: receive free licenses for Health Hero’s employee wellness solution.
While employees or members enjoy the benefits of the platform, the organization benefits from improved member/employee retention by 40%, raise engagement by 65%, and increase productivity by 70%. Organizations also can improve their wellness culture, expand their product and services offerings to a billion-dollar metaverse market, reach to customers they’ve never reached before, and build their metaverse brand.
As organizations engage with corporate land, employees and members have access to Health Hero’s platform where they’ll get access to tools that allow them to engage with logging daily healthy activities, receiving cash back for healthy purchases, participating in fun challenges and competitions, and getting access to a whole platform economic that will reward them with real currency.
To learn more about Health Hero, visit https://gohealthhero.com. You can also reach Health Hero City at https://city.gohealthhero.com.
About Health Hero
Health Hero is a Web3 health platform focused short term on disrupting the health insurance market but with an overall mission of ensuring one’s lifestyle can finance their core needs. The platform is smart, open, and decentralized gamified health engagement that leverages IoT/connected devices and modern DeFi, supporting organizations around the world. Furthermore, they sell to employers, providers, and payers via a freemium + partner co-sell model and can tap into $15B+ of health-related liquidity pools. Distributing top-down via Microsoft, Salesforce, Cerner, Epic, and their top system integrators/resellers.
