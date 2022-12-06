Ceiling Fan Market Size, Key Players, Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast 2022-2027

The Ceiling Fan Market is expected to reach US$ 12.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.29% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗖𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global ceiling fan market size reached US$ 10.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.29% during 2022-2027.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

A ceiling fan refers to an electronically-operated mechanical fan that is attached to the room's ceiling. It stimulates air circulation and provides a cooling effect through drying perspiration and facilitating heat exchange via convection. It further comprises an electric rotor that rotates the blades in a cyclic motion to create movement in the still air. As compared to an air conditioner, a ceiling fan is more cost-effective, consumes far less energy, and has a far longer lifespan; They are characterized by their cost-effectiveness, energy-efficiency and an extended service life. Consequently, they are widely utilized across both the residential and commercial establishments. thus, it is extensively installed in residential and commercial infrastructures. Currently, It comes in numerous styles and varieties, including standard, low-profile, dual motor, and remote control fans.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The ongoing development across housing, hospitality, commercial, real estate, and retail sectors and the increasing need for various effective cooling electronic appliances, such as ceiling fans are majorly driving the market growth. Moreover, the advent of brushless direct current (BLDC) motor fans with lower noise generating and minimal energy consumption property is favoring the market growth. Since ceiling fans are one of the most commonly used appliances across households, this is providing an impetus to their uptake on the global level. Apart from this, manufacturers have also introduced several premium products that are gaining widespread prominence among the urban population. Additionally, the ongoing interior design and home modification activities and the shifting consumer inclination toward premium products, such as decorative ceiling fans featuring layered light fixtures, decorations, and interchangeable blades, are propelling the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include significant growth in retail and hospitality sectors, along with the easy product availability through online shopping portals. Besides this, the advent of voice-activated smart ceiling fans and convenient assistive features for individuals with physical limitations and the favorable initiatives being undertaken by governments to provide proper electricity supplies in isolated rural regions are augmenting the demand for ceiling fans, which in turn, are supporting the market growth.

𝗖𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the ceiling fan market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Emerson Electric Co

• Hunter Fan Company

• Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

• Broan-NuTone LLC

• Shell Electric Holdings Limited

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global ceiling fan market on the basis of product type, fan size, end-use, distribution channel and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Standard Fan

• Decorative Fan

• High Speed Fan

• Energy Saving Fan

• Others

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗙𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗨𝘀𝗲:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• China

• India

• European Union

• United States

• Brazil

• Others

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

