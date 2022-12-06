LSZH Cable For Energy & Utilities Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global LSZH Cable For Energy & Utilities Market size is anticipated to surpass $299.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. In Canada, the trend towards industrial cables with LSZH features is anticipated to spur in the near future, as users strive to reap the benefits of thermoset compound and thermoplastic compound based LSZH cables over polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and ethylene propulene rubber (EPR) cables without sacrificing other essential cable characteristics such as electrical performance, dielectric strength, smoke emission and flame resistance. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the LSZH Cable For Energy & Utilities Market highlights the following areas –

• A multicore cable integrates numerous signals or power streams into a single jacketed cable. Analog and digital signals, as well as power distribution, can all be carried through multicore cables.

• Non armored Medium Voltage cables can be used in the energy industry. Above ground, in open air, in conduit, direct buried, in underground duct, or suspended aerially with a messenger wire are all options. Underground and power feeders with voltages ranging from 5kv to 46kv are common applications.

• Also, non armored cables are used for fixed wiring in ships and mobile and fixed offshore units where mechanical protection is not required (e.g. drilling rigs, oil platforms, and others).

• Increasing usage of non armored cables over armored cables by several end use industries due to its low cost is estimated to drive the growth of the LSZH Cable For Energy & Utilities Market in the projected period.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Voltage - Upto 1kV cables dominated the LSZH Cable For Energy & Utilities Market with a share of 36.7% in 2021. The key factor driving the growth of the upto 1 kV market is the need for low voltage cables in the electrical power distribution system.

• By Type- Thermoplastic LSZH cables dominated the Canada LSZH cables market with a share of 78.0% in 2021. Thermoplastics can be melted and reshaped after being processed. Because of their excellent physical properties and ability to pass the most stringent flame tests, chlorinated thermoset jackets are commonly used in industrial applications.

• By Geography - Asia-Pacific dominated the market by a market share of more than 35.9% in 2021 due to the rising demand of high-speed cables and connectors along with increasing investments in infrastructure development in countries such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large LSZH Cable For Energy & Utilities Industry are -

1. Belden

2. StarTech

3. Prysmian

4. Electro Cables

5. Nexans

