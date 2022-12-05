Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 4400 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim in an attempt to engage in a forced sex act. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, 39-year-old Willie Logan, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.