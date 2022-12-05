Person of Interest Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 4800 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 4800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:07 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

The person of interest can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.