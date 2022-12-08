Global 1/2 Cup Bra Market by Type (Steel Ring, Without Steel Ring), By Application (Specialty Stores, Supermarket)
The global market for bras was estimated at $8.9 billion. This market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2028.
One of the most common garments in women’s wardrobes is the bra. Bras are often worn for support and identification, as well as modesty. They can also be used for exercise or dance, or during pregnancy to support breasts.
Some factors that are driving the growth of the bra market include increasing awareness about the importance of fitness and nutrition, changing lifestyles, and an increase in female employment opportunities. Overall, though, the market for 1/2 cup bras is expected to continue growing at a significant rate over the next few years.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are many different types of 1/2 cup bra, each with its own unique benefits and drawbacks. The most common type is the steel ring without steel ring, which is a hybrid design that combines the benefits of both types of bras. This type of bra is typically more comfortable and supportive than either type on its own, but it doesn't provide as much support in the lowerback and can be less secure. Other types of 1/2 cup bras include underwire bras with smaller cups that are designed to provide extra support in the lowerback and neck, convertible bras that can be turned into a full cup bra or a strapless bra, and padded bras that are designed to offer more support and comfort during workouts.
Supermarket chains and online retailers also sell 1/2 cup bras, which means you can find one that fits your needs without having to travel far or spend a lot of money.
This 1/2 Cup Bra market is growing rapidly into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa based on region (MEA). The North American continent is further divided into nations like the United States and Canada. Europe is further divided into the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. All this region covers ½ Cup Bra Market.
Prominent Key Players of the 1/2 Cup Bra Market
1/2 cup bra Market research reports offer a close eye on major competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a detailed overview of the market conditions in the projected term. It is a thorough report that is well-written and places a strong emphasis on market share, top categories, primary and secondary drivers, and geographical analyses. In-depth collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, well-known innovations, and common business practices are also examined in the study. Cosmo Lady, Fast Retailing, Embry, Aimer, Vivien, Huijie, PVH, Triumph, Wacoal Holdings, Tutuanna, Hop Lun, GUJIN, and many others are significant market participants.
Key Market Segments Table: 1/2 Cup Bra Market
Based on types, the 1/2 Cup Bra market is primarily split into:
• Steel Ring
• Without Steel Ring
Based on applications, the 1/2 Cup Bra market covers:
• Specialty Stores
• Supermarket
• E-commerce
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• East Asia
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Spain
• Netherlands
• Switzerland
• Poland
• South Asia
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia–Ukraine crisis on the world
economy are real. However, these implications do not appear to be symmetric across countries
and different economic sectors. Indeed, the consequences of these two shocks are more severe for some countries, regions and economic activities than for others.
Key Drivers & barriers in the 1/2 Cup Bra Market
The key drivers of this market are increasing awareness about the benefits of wearing a 1/2 cup bra, as well as increasing demand from women who are looking for more comfortable and stylish bras. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness about healthy body image, women's changing lifestyles, and increasing preference for comfort over traditionally shaped bras.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• A 1/2 Cup Bra market report provides valuable insights on the current state of the industry and future trends.
• The report identifies various key issues and challenges that the market is facing, as well as offers solutions to these problems.
• It provides a detailed analysis of the market segments, including their growth rates and potential applications.
