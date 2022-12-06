How Joseph McNeal Helps People Significantly Shape Better Futures

Investing, finding a good home, and securing a financially-sound future may all sound daunting, but Joseph McNeal says otherwise, proving that with the right people on their side, anyone can build the life of their dreams. On a mission to set the bar higher for advisors and consultants in the real estate landscape and wealth-building space, the visionary provides unrivaled services to his growing clientele and helps them implement strategies and make decisions that significantly improve their futures.

After being in military service for over a decade, the army veteran is now making waves as a real estate and financial professional. He has helped countless buyers, sellers, and investors in the real estate landscape and never failed to exceed expectations with his knowledge and expertise on the subject matter.

Before entering the real estate and insurance world, Joseph was a United States Army Aviation Technician, Master Fitness Trainer, Master Resilience Trainer, and Tactical Combatives Instructor. He was also a Certified Personal Trainer, Performance Enhancement Specialist, and Mixed Martial Arts Conditioning Specialist through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. He also taught college courses in occupational studies, business, martial arts, science, and fitness subjects. Dedicated to being a lifelong learner, Joseph has achieved many titles and accolades through hard work, including an MBA, MS, BA, AAS, and AA.

Joseph received his certificate in alternative investments from Harvard Business School Online, real estate and construction management from the University of Denver, a graduate of the REALTOR® Institute, a Military Relocation Professional, and a certified Pricing Strategy Advisor. Merging his extensive educational background and first-hand industry experience, Joseph became an unstoppable force trusted by many in his niche.

Joseph and his team provide expert guidance and consultancy in business development using a combination of marketing, real estate, and financial planning strategies. He has been instrumental in helping sellers, buyers, and investors in marketing and purchasing properties at the best value for their money and the best terms possible. Backed by his decade-worth of experience, Joseph is able to determine what his clients need and tailor the best wealth-building approach that fits their financial abilities. He carefully listens to their aspirations, determines their challenges and capabilities, and proposes solutions that address their unique situations.

Joseph’s services are fueled by comparative market analysis conducted seamlessly to provide his clients with the best-estimated property values. He also conducts personal financial reviews to help his clients stay on track and ensure they reach their financial goals at their target timeframe.

“We can provide value to nearly anyone in the United States,” Joseph said with confidence. Having provided his expertise to clients who share the same mission of protecting their homes, building their real estate portfolios, or finding the perfect property for their families, Joseph is positive that he will be able to replicate the same success to others. “I want to help more people, and I have a unique interconnection of skill sets that work synergistically, improving my value proposition to the marketplace,” he explained further.

