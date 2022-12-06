TRISTAR Acquires FiRMS Claims Services (FCS)

TRISTAR Claims Management Services (TRISTAR) is excited to announce it has completed its acquisition of FiRMS Claims Services (FCS), a Hawaii-domiciled third-party administrator servicing the Hawaii marketplace for the past ten years and a division of First Insurance Company of Hawaii, Ltd (FICOH).

Tom Veale, President of TRISTAR, noted: "We are excited to welcome the FCS team to the TRISTAR family. Similar to Matrix, a previous acquisition of ours, FiRMS is a Tokio Marine subsidiary and, therefore, part of an organization with whom we share common values. We now have full claims handling capability for auto, liability, workers compensation, and disability in Hawaii, making TRISTAR one of the few companies with direct employees handling claim files in all 50 states."

Mark Yoda, FICOH CEO, noted: "This transaction ensures clients will receive the same high level of service they are accustomed to while giving them access to TRISTAR's broad, national resource base and expertise. We're excited for TRISTAR to build on the strong foundation and relationships developed by FCS over the past ten years and appreciate the additional growth opportunities it will provide to the local team."

The Hawaii team will report to Mark Antonson, Senior VP of the Western Region at TRISTAR.

TRISTAR is a nationally recognized provider of third-party claims administrative services to the public, private, and alternative market sectors within the U.S. TRISTAR provides services for; property and casualty claims; benefits; absence management; and risk control and managed care. TRISTAR is privately held and has been independent since its inception 35 years ago.

