Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,109 in the last 365 days.

TRISTAR Acquires FiRMS Claims Services (FCS)

TRISTAR Claims Management Services (TRISTAR) is excited to announce it has completed its acquisition of FiRMS Claims Services (FCS), a Hawaii-domiciled third-party administrator servicing the Hawaii marketplace for the past ten years and a division of First Insurance Company of Hawaii, Ltd (FICOH).

Tom Veale, President of TRISTAR, noted: "We are excited to welcome the FCS team to the TRISTAR family. Similar to Matrix, a previous acquisition of ours, FiRMS is a Tokio Marine subsidiary and, therefore, part of an organization with whom we share common values. We now have full claims handling capability for auto, liability, workers compensation, and disability in Hawaii, making TRISTAR one of the few companies with direct employees handling claim files in all 50 states."

Mark Yoda, FICOH CEO, noted: "This transaction ensures clients will receive the same high level of service they are accustomed to while giving them access to TRISTAR's broad, national resource base and expertise. We're excited for TRISTAR to build on the strong foundation and relationships developed by FCS over the past ten years and appreciate the additional growth opportunities it will provide to the local team."

The Hawaii team will report to Mark Antonson, Senior VP of the Western Region at TRISTAR.

TRISTAR is a nationally recognized provider of third-party claims administrative services to the public, private, and alternative market sectors within the U.S. TRISTAR provides services for; property and casualty claims; benefits; absence management; and risk control and managed care. TRISTAR is privately held and has been independent since its inception 35 years ago.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005847/en/

You just read:

TRISTAR Acquires FiRMS Claims Services (FCS)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.