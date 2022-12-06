INCATech Successfully Renews their ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification for the third tme.

INCATech is delighted to announce the successful renewal of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification for the third time.

INCATech is delighted to announce that we have successfully renewed our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification for the third time. This represents over six years of high-quality delivery consistent with our Quality Management System that also includes CMMI L3. The certification, awarded by SRI Quality System Registrar, following a comprehensive three-day audit process, covers the corporate and functional office management and provisioning of resources to all of our projects for delivery of innovative and transformational systems and services. INCATech formulates solutions for our customers by drawing from our five deep areas of technical and tradecraft expertise:



Enterprise Data Management.

Cloud & Platform Services

Geospatial Service & Solutions

User-Centered Design

Acquisition & Financial Services

All ISO standards are process-based. This certification recognizes organizations that expertly link business objectives with operating effectiveness. Companies that achieve management system certification, such as INCATech, have demonstrated a total commitment to quality and demonstrate high quality processes by institutionalizing the ten elements of the ISO 9001 standard. At INCATech, customers have depended upon our ability to plan for success and not leave it to chance. Operating under these standards for over six years has allowed INCATech to very effectively control and improve our processes, predict results and outcomes, prevent issues from impacting missions, and deliver on our commitments to our customers.

About INCATech

INCATech is a 100% certified Woman Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology to U.S. Government and commercial customers for more than a decade. Our expert teams apply Agile methodologies and use state-of-the-art products to achieve your mission goals and deliver breakthrough results: https://incatech-corp.com

About SRI

SRI Quality System Registrar is an internationally accredited registrar for management systems standards, such as ISO 9001, AS9100, IATF 16949, ISO 45001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000-1, ISO 27001, and environmental management systems standards such as ISO 14001, RC14001, and RCMS. SRI also provides public training for auditing, implementing, and maintaining these standards.

