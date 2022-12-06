ABLIC Launches the S-82K3/K4 Series of 3-serial to 4-serial Cell Secondary Protection ICs with the Industry's First (*1) Wake-up Function that Allows the Battery to be Connected in Any Order!

The new series simplifies manufacture as the battery can be easily connected during battery pack assembly without risk of blowing the fuse

ABLIC (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, hereafter "ABLIC"), a group company of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. today launched the S-82K3/K4 Series of 3-serial to 4-serial cell secondary protection ICs with the industry's first wake-up function that allows the battery to be connected in any order and a constant voltage output pin for driving an external RTC (real-time clock).

The S-82K3/K4 Series of 3-serial to 4-serial cell secondary protection ICs launched today have the following three features:

(1) They come with a wake-up function that monitors whether or not all batteries have been connected and regardless of the order the battery and the protection circuit has been connected in, it ensures that a blown fuse signal for the protection fuse is not output until all batteries have been connected. It allows the protection circuit and the battery to be connected in any order without blowing the fuse, which simplifies work procedures during battery assembly.

(2) They have an internal constant-voltage output circuit that can supply power to an external RTC.

(3) They achieve an industry-leading low current consumption of 4µA max. despite having an overcharge detection voltage accuracy of ±15mV, which places them in the industry's top class, and the high performance of its constant voltage output circuit.

ABLIC will continue leveraging our technology and knowhow to develop lithium-ion battery protection ICs with even greater accuracy and higher performance to roll out products for applications in a wide variety of fields.

(*1) RTC-driven secondary protection ICs. Based on our research as of December 2022.

Major Features

A battery that can be connected in any order! Capable of powering external RTC Despite an overcharge detection voltage accuracy of ±15mV and high performance to boot, the current consumption is as low as 4µA max.

Application Examples

Lithium-ion secondary battery packs, Lithium polymer secondary battery packs

Examples of products using these ICs

Laptop PC, Tablet PC, etc.

S-82K3/K4 Series Product Details

This product has been certified as a MinebeaMitsumi Group "Green Product" for its outstanding contribution to the environment.

