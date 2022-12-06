Montréal business honoured as recipient of Canada's Volunteer Award

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Phil Inc. of Montréal, Quebec, was recognized by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, with a Canada's Volunteer Award in the Business Leader category, at a ceremony held in Ottawa, Ontario, on December 5, 2022.

Phil Inc. was recognized for its work in providing strategic fundraising and communication tools in Quebec and across Canada. It unites different organizations that are often competing for the same donor funds and shows them the benefits of working together to solve local problems. Phil Inc. will identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant.

Canada's Volunteer Awards recognize community leaders, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses who have made significant contributions in improving the lives of others. Award recipients are highly engaged in their communities and inspire Canadians to make a difference through volunteering.

The next call for nominations will launch in winter 2023. Nominees can be individual volunteers, groups of volunteers, socially responsible businesses, social enterprises, or not-for-profit organizations.

Regional award recipients can identify a charity or not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant, and the national Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant.

Quote

"The stories and achievements of our Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients are truly inspiring, and it is an honour to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments. I also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers from across Canada who continue to contribute to finding new and innovative ways of making a difference in their communities."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

Associated Links

Government of Canada announces recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards

Canada's Volunteer Awards program

Award recipients' biographies

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada