Kornit Digital to Participate in Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit" or "the Company") KRNT, a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that the Company will conduct one-on-one meetings at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

Kornit Digital's Global Head of Investor Relations, Andrew G. Backman, will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 7th and Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California. Interested investors should contact their Barclays representative directly to schedule a meeting.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital KRNT is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact:                                                        
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
andrew.backman@kornit.com


