Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,098 in the last 365 days.

Montréal resident honoured as recipient of Canada's Volunteer Award

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Marco Ottoni of Montréal, Quebec, was recognized by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, with a Canada's Volunteer Award in the Community Leader category, at a ceremony held in Ottawa, Ontario, on December 5, 2022.

Marco Ottoni was recognized for his work at the Maison St-Raphaël, a palliative care home and day centre. The centre has a direct impact on people living with incurable diseases, as well as on their caregivers. Marco Ottoni will identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant. 

Canada's Volunteer Awards recognize community leaders, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses who have made significant contributions in improving the lives of others. Award recipients are highly engaged in their communities and inspire Canadians to make a difference through volunteering. 

The next call for nominations will launch in winter 2023. Nominees can be individual volunteers, groups of volunteers, socially responsible businesses, social enterprises, or not-for-profit organizations.

Regional award recipients can identify a charity or not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant, and the national Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant.  

Quote 

"The stories and achievements of our Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients are truly inspiring, and it is an honour to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments. I also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers from across Canada who continue to contribute to finding new and innovative ways of making a difference in their communities."
– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould 

Associated Links

Government of Canada announces recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards
Canada's Volunteer Awards program
Award recipients' biographies 

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c3648.html

You just read:

Montréal resident honoured as recipient of Canada's Volunteer Award

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.