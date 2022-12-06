Teriyaki Madness Celebrates National Chicken Teriyaki Day on December 11th, Which is a Totally Real, Not Made-up Holiday.

Qualifying patrons of the popular franchise can get a free junior bowl as part of a one-day deal.

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate — chicken teriyaki style. The best holiday of the year is around the corner! A day that brings people together to reflect on what's important in life: teriyaki! National Chicken Teriyaki Day on Sunday, December 11th.

This mouthwatering holiday has the folks at Teriyaki Madness, a Seattle-style teriyaki bowl franchise with locations in over 30 states, very busy in preparation for the promotion on Sunday, December 11th.

To honor National Chicken Teriyaki Day, Teriyaki Madness is hosting a deal at all locations for MAD REWARDS Members. Hungry patrons can receive a free Jr Chicken Teriyaki bowl with the purchase of any regular or large-sized bowl and fountain drink, online or in the TMAD app. This limited-time deal to honor the tastiness of chicken teriyaki is available to customers who have a MAD REWARDS account. Know someone who isn't a member but doesn't want to miss out on the festivities? No problem! They can become a member by Saturday, December 10th and can still participate on the 11th!

True chicken teriyaki connoisseurs will unite for this terrific deal, which is the brand's way of giving back to the community and paying homage to its namesake. The company expects a great turnout, with the franchise's 125-plus locations buzzing with activity, and its franchise owners are looking forward to the Madness. Teriyaki Madness has a devout following of customers who are huge fans of its craveable and saucy bowls.

"What's better than a holiday that is dedicated to food? Especially food that is delicious, but also healthy!" said Jodi Boyce, CMO. "It's time to get your bowl on! Don't miss out on National Chicken Teriyaki Day— we honestly didn't create this national holiday (Google it!), but we sure are going to celebrate it!"

MAD REWARDS members can get this free bowl by ordering on their TMAD app or online on Sunday, December 11th. They can purchase any regular or large bowl with chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh stir-fry veggies, and their choice of steamed white, brown, fried rice, or Yakisoba noodles, plus any Pepsi fountain drink. Then their additional Jr Chicken Teriyaki bowl is free! The made-to-order dishes have all natural ingredients and the house-made sauces are highly addictive.

