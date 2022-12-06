Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, December 6, 2022
December 5, 2022 9:04 PM | 3 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
9:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Big City Mayors' Caucus, and deliver opening remarks.
Notes for media:
Montréal, Quebec
3:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity about the importance of protecting nature and biodiversity.
Notes for media:
5:05 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a vigil in memory of the victims of the 1989 tragedy at the École Polytechnique de Montréal.
Notes for media:
