Witnessed by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs & Investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, and Minister of Investment, Bahlil Lahadalia, WIR Group Signed Memorandum of Understanding with Unity for Co-Development of Nusameta

Synergy between WIR Group and Unity aims to create interactive and highly immersive real-time 3D (RT3D) content for the Indonesia metaverse ecosystem, Nusameta, which is expected to launch in 2023

Bali, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - PT WIR ASIA Tbk (WIR Group), the leading Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology company in Southeast Asia signed an Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate with Unity U, the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, for co-development an immersive virtual project Nusameta, an Indonesia metaverse ecosystem.

The MoU signing was witnessed directly by Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs & Investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, and Indonesia Minister of Investment, Bahlil Lahadalia, at the B20 Investment Forum that took place at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) on November 11, 2022. During the same occasion, the prototype of Nusameta was also presented on the sidelines of the B20 and Indonesia G20 Presidency 2022. This prototype will continue to be developed into a complete platform that will be launched at the end of 2023.

Michel Budi, Group Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of WIR Group, explained "This collaboration presents a positive and complementary synergy with the purpose of providing an immersive experience with the presence of interactive and real-time 3D virtual content of the Nusameta metaverse platform which will be launched next year."

Unity's Accelerate Solutions group will offer professional services to co-develop the Nusameta prototype which will comprise five different universes on a single platform. Nusameta will provide online to offline (O2O) experiences through gaming, entertainment, education, and blockchain to support connectivity and economic activities in Indonesia. The co-development will cover the creation and digital display of customizable avatars and a photo-realistic world with hubs that are connected wherever users go.

"Our Accelerate Solutions team is adept at collaborating with partners to identify their key challenges and help them craft elegant mixed reality environments," said John Biviano, Regional Director for South East Asia & Pacific, Unity. "We are proud to have the chance to help WIR Group advance their vision to create a liveable world in the metaverse for everyone".

WIR Group is committed to enriching life experiences for individuals, companies and the society through digital reality solutions across Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The developed metaverse will help bridge businesses and consumers, providing various digital experiences and new employment opportunities.

Michel added, "WIR Group is confident that armed with Unity's real-time 3D technology in its development, Nusameta will bring optimized experience of 3D games and interactive simulations that combines technology and art."

About PT WIR Asia Tbk

WIR Group is one of the pioneers in the Southeast Asian Augmented Reality (AR) technology industry that has developed solutions for numerous foreign companies by combining immersive technology such as Virtual Reality (VR) & Artificial Intelligence (AI), and holds 5 (five) global patents for AR registered with the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). In one of its innovations called the Metaverse, WIR Group presents the metaverse world experience by putting forward elements of local wisdom in Indonesian culture.

As one of the metaverse software technology companies from Indonesia, WIR Group plans to introduce the Metaverse Indonesia prototype in November 2022. WIR Group has the vision to create a liveable world of metaverse for everyone towards the Web 3.0 era.

Since 2009, WIR Group has completed thousands of projects and served clients in over 20 countries including the US, Germany, Spain, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Myanmar. WIR Group has received multiple international acknowledgments and accolades, such as the Excellent Communications Design Apps in the 2020 German Design Award, AR Best Campaign at the Augmented World Expo's 7th Annual Auggie Awards in 2015 and 2016 at the Silicon Valley, Innovation 40 from The New Economy London in London Stock Exchange, and Metaverse Tech Companies to Watch in 2022 according to Forbes.

The Company and its Subsidiaries ("WIR Group") has completed numerous projects in the field of education, publishing and gaming. In 2015, WIR Group expanded its scope to offer media/advertising services through its technology unit DAV, and retail trade service through MindStores. In 2019, the Company established Minar technology unit through PT Mata Nilai Republik to develop AR geo location-based gaming. On April 4, 2022, PT WIR Asia Tbk officially listed its shares on the Indonesian Stock Exchange under ticker symbol WIRG.

About Nusameta

Nusameta is the metaverse ecosystem of Indonesia from WIR Group which consists of a metaverse platform and O2O (online-to-offline) integration that will facilitate interaction between the real world and the digital world for users by leveraging on the Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

In its early stage, Nusameta offers a feature for creating customizeable avatar to match user's desire. This feature can be accessed through the Nusameta application and DAV smart machines - Internet of Things (IoT) smart screen deployed by WIR Group to thousands of Alfamart outlets. DAV machine will also become the metaverse portal for future O2O integration.

Nusameta will gradually open its platform in the form of a virtual world that users can explore using their avatars to get interactive experiences such as virtual events, music concerts, and various other interactive exhibitions starting with Jakarta Fashion Week in October 2022.

For further information please contact:

Kurniati

Head Of Communication

PT WIR Asia Tbk

Phone: (021) 5367 8064

Fax: (021) 5367 4611

Email: communications@wirglobal.com

info@wirglobal.com

Website: www.nusameta.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145707