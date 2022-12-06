Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of 80x60-pixel Thermal-diode Infrared Sensor Capable of Measuring Temperatures up to 200°C

Accurately measures high temperatures in kitchens and factories for enhanced convenience and safety

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that it will begin shipping samples of a new thermal sensor capable of measurements up to 200°C on February 1, 2023.

The company's existing MelDIR, launched in 2019, measures temperatures from -5°C to 60°C for applications including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), security, people counting, and smart buildings. In response to demands for measuring higher temperatures in kitchens and factories, however, the new MelDIR "MIR8060B3" uses advanced signal processing and an optimized lens to measure temperatures up to 200°C. It also is expected to help shorten the lead time between product planning and production by user support tools such as thermal- imaging examples, demonstration kits and reference designs.1

Product Features

1) Capable of much higher temperature measurements than conventional thermal sensors

Advanced signal processing and an optimized lens enable temperature measurements of up to 200°C, significantly higher than the 60°C limit of conventional sensors. 2

The lens's wide viewing angle (78°x53°) and high pixel count (80x60) enable wide areas to be monitored to distinguish between humans and other heat sources, and also to identify specific human behavior.

Detection of high temperatures can be used to help humans avoid contact with dangerously hot items and to identify equipment abnormalities to help optimize factory operations.

