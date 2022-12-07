It's A Sweet Day in USA Recruiting for Good Posts New Remote Tech Jobs This Week
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good represents talented tech professionals for the sweetest jobs. Candidates must be US Citizens, or US Residents for US jobs.
Are You Looking to Land a Sweet Job? Send Us Your Resume to Join the Club!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
It's Another Sweet Day in The USA, Recruiting for Good posts top Remote Tech Jobs; looking to represent local talented professionals.
How to Land a Sweet Remote Job
1. DevOps Engineer ($140,000-$150,000)
2. Healthcare Reporting Manager ($150,000)
3. Lead C# Developer ($180,000-$200,000)
4. Mobile App Developer (Contract)
5. Technical Sales Account Manager ($95,000, plus commission).
Send resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com or 'See all Sweet Jobs.'
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “We're grateful to place talented technical professionals. We're the only staffing in the USA, generating proceeds to create and fund work programs for kids (The Sweetest Gigs)!”
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.recruitingforgood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for the last three years. We are now taking the gigs into the community, by creating meaningful parties for talented foodie boys and girls who love creative writing and their mom. On our gigs, kids quickly learn "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"
