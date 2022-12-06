Restaurant Technology Company Mr Yum Expands Operations in North America
Whether it’s efficiencies of service, increased spend-per-head and increased customer satisfaction, incorporating Mr Yum to serve, connect with and reward their customers makes sense for restaurants.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading hospitality technology company Mr Yum has expanded operations in North America, opening its US headquarters in Austin, TX.
— Mr Yum CEO Kim Teo
Mr Yum is a platform the best restaurants, hospitality and entertainment brands use to serve, connect with and reward their customers. Mobile ordering, payments and marketing tools help operators create memorable, hyper-personalized dining experiences for their guests, which increase customer loyalty and average spend-per-head.
Mr Yum provides the technology for restaurant operators to serve and connect with their customers in deeper, more meaningful ways, allowing for customized and tailored experiences, communications and interactions.
As a first-mover and early adopter of QR code technology in the restaurant industry, Mr Yum is now a global category leader for mobile ordering, payments and marketing tools.
Mr Yum CEO and co-founder Kim Teo says the past few years have been transformative for the hospitality industry across the US and around the globe and restaurants will not return to the “old normal”.
“The mindset around technology in restaurants has changed. Hospitality has been traditionally slow to adopt new ways of working but changes made during the past few years are here to stay and consumers are embracing this new hospitality,” she says.
“Once venues try the technology, they don’t go back. Whether it’s efficiencies of service, increased spend-per-head and increased customer satisfaction, incorporating Mr Yum to serve, connect with and reward their customers makes sense for restaurants. Mr Yum and our restaurant partners truly are better together.”
Founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2018, today more than 5000 venues globally use Mr Yum products and 17.5 million people have used Mr Yum in the past 12 months.
Mr Yum offers a suite of products for restaurants, including Order & Pay (QR code food and beverage ordering), Split & Pay (check delivered and paid via QR code), Loyalty and an integrated, hospitality-focussed CRM.
By combining menus, payments and a customer database for marketing in one place, Mr Yum provides the essential tech stack for restaurants to know their guests better and keep them coming back.
A focus on product innovation and implementing world-first features and functionality has seen Mr Yum adopted in all types of venues, including casinos (Sahara Las Vegas), theatres (Magic Mike Live), restaurants and bars including Tu Madre in Los Angeles, Moshi Moshi in Miami and Tamale House in Austin, while across the globe Mr Yum has been successfully implemented in shopping centers, cinemas, cruise ships, airports and breweries.
The launch of the North American HQ follows Mr Yum’s $65M USD Series A round in late 2021, led by Tiger Global, which is the largest Australian Series A funding round for a female-led company and brings the total funding to date in the company to more than $74M USD.
Other Investors in Mr Yum include TEN13, AirTree, Commerce VC, Skip Capital (the private fund of Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar and Kim Jackson), US-based Australian NBA star Patty Mills of the Brooklyn Nets and Grammy Award-winning artists Rüfüs Du Sol.
About Mr Yum
Mr Yum is a platform used by the best restaurants, hospitality and entertainment brands to serve, connect with and reward their customers. Mobile ordering, payments and marketing tools create memorable, hyper-personalized dining experiences, which increase customer loyalty and average spend-per-head. Mr Yum’s industry-leading functionality and focus on customer success has seen the platform adopted in all types of venues, from cafes and pubs to stadiums, concert venues and airports. With offices across Australia, the UK and the US, Mr Yum is a global solution used by more than 5000 venues from London to LA that helps businesses grow revenue while providing a seamless digital experience. For more information: mryum.com
