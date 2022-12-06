Smart Irrigation Market Share 2022-2027: Top Companies Analysis, in-depth Insight, Business Opportunities and Forecast

Smart Irrigation Market Trends

The global smart irrigation market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Smart Irrigation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global smart irrigation market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2027. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart irrigation market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Smart Irrigation Market Overview:

Smart irrigation involves advanced sprinklers and sensors that monitor and tailor the watering schedules in chosen regions for agricultural and non-agricultural purposes. It includes controller nodes, valves, solar panels, and a range of other measuring devices that help track the weather, water usage by plants, soil conditions, pH levels, and humidity. These systems further enable farmers to reduce drainage from over-watering saturated soils, prevent irrigating, and improve crop output through an adequate water supply. Moreover, smart irrigation lowers the environmental impact and minimizes expenses by using water and energy effectively. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in greenhouses, agricultural fields, and landscapes.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global smart irrigation market is mainly driven by the rising need for cost-effective irrigation management solutions and digital monitoring systems in the agriculture sector. Additionally, the extensive integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and multi-level sensors is favoring the market growth. These solutions utilize weather, soil moisture, temperature, and wind-flow data to minimize water wastage and maintain the overall plant health, yield, and quality. Moreover, the growing need for efficient watering solutions in non-agricultural applications is facilitating the product demand in households. Furthermore, the implementation of sustainable government initiatives promoting water conservation, owing to escalating water scarcity, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, significant technological advancements in remote sensing and monitoring solutions and the fueling incorporation of solar-powered batteries in smart irrigation systems are supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• AquaSpy, Inc.

• Banyan Water

• Caipos GmbH

• Calsense

• Delta-T Devices Ltd.

• Jain Irrigation

• Galcon Ltd.

• Hunter Industries Incorporated

• HydroPoint Data Systems

• Netafim Limited

• Rachio

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Soil Scout Oy

• The Toro Company

Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on component, technology, application and system type.

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Sensors

• Controllers

• Sprinkler Nozzles

• Water Flow Meters

• Others

• Software

Breakup by Technology:

• Evapotranspiration

• Soil Moisture

Breakup by Application:

• Agricultural

• Greenhouse

• Open field

• Non-agricultural

• Residential

• Turf & Landscape

• Golf Course

• Others

Breakup by System Type:

• Weather-Based System

• Sensor-Based System

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

