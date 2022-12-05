Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,097 in the last 365 days.

DoIT Celebrates Computer Science Education Week

ILLINOIS, December 5 - Computer Science Education Week is recognized December 5-11


SPRINGFIELD - In honor of Computer Science (CS) Education Week, the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is encouraging educators, families, and businesses to leverage resources to support exploration and demonstrate that computer science is foundational for problem solving and critical skill building.


This 2022 CS Education Week theme is "CS Heroes #CelebratingProgress" which highlights the stridesmade to advance computer science education over the last decade. Computer science is an important subject because it teaches problem-solving and analytical strategies, and is an essential skill in the modern job market, with many scholarships dedicated to this area of study.


"As the economies of our state and our country grow and change, computer science skills will be more vital than ever for students graduating into this new reality," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That's why it's essential that we ensure all students- regardless of race, gender, school district, or economic background- have opportunities to hone these skills and explore computer science as a career. Computer science classes, beginning in elementary school, are the gateway to this new age of technological innovation, and I'm proud Illinois students across the state are offered the opportunity to pursue this path."


"CS Education Week is an annual call to celebrate all the contributions to the field of computer science and to inspire K-12 students to learn more about this field," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary & State CIO Jennifer Ricker. "Students are exploring technology at a young age and it's vital that we draw attention to all the possibilities with computer science education for our youth."


"We all know that in the 21st century, computer science is a foundational subject," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. "I am proud of Illinois' efforts to ensure all students participate in computer science courses and vital opportunities to develop the skills they need to gain access to careers driving today's economy. The high-wage, high-skill jobs in every sector require some degree of technical proficiency and computer literacy. We hope that Computer Science Education Week will inspire students and educators to learn and teach these computer science competencies that hold the keys to a successful future."


In conjunction with CS Education Week, the annual Hour of Code is being celebrated, which is a global movement introducing tens of millions of students worldwide to computer science, inspiring them to learn, break stereotypes, and leave them feeling empowered.


The Hour of Code began as a one-hour coding challenge to give students an introduction to computer science and has become a global learning and awareness event. Hundreds of one-hour activities in over 48 languages for kindergarten and up are available to expose students and adults to basic coding concepts. More information on how to participate can be found here.


The Learning Technology Center of Illinois also created a Computer Science Resource Database to highlight CS resources. The Illinois State Board of Education provides fact sheets and additional resources for "Computer Science and Computer Literacy - Public Act 101-0654" here.

You just read:

DoIT Celebrates Computer Science Education Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.