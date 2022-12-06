Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory Features NYC/Harlem Leader Voza Rivers (Dec. 6th & 8th – 9 pm ET)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth presents The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel, where she speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, entertainment business, and society.

Ms. Foxworth’s guest on Tuesday, December 6th and Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 9 pm ET is Harlem leader Voza Rivers – Founder/Executive Producer of the New Heritage Theater Group. Mr. Rivers also serves as Vice President of The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce. He’s also the Co-Founder, Vice Chairman and Executive Producer of HARLEM WEEK Inc., which began in 1974 as a one-day cultural tribute to Harlem that has evolved over the past 47 years to become a month-long tribute and celebration of Harlem’s economic and political history, attracting two million attendees each year. Ms. Foxworth and Mr. Rivers discuss his beginnings, the history of Harlem as a renaissance mecca for the arts, entertainment and culture as well as what’s on the horizon for the area and the Big Apple.

Voza Rivers, Executive Producer/Founder, New Heritage Theatre Group, NYC – 12/6/2022 & 12/8/2022

Stanley A. Brown, hit making record producer, Gospel and R&B – 12/13/2022 & 12/15/2022

Milagros Batista, fashion designer (new interview) – 12/20/2022 & 12/22/2022

Robin Williams, Founder of the Urban Dance Academy NYC – 12/27/2022 & 12/29/2022

Penda Howell, Founder/Publisher of NJ Urban News – 1/3/2023 & 1/5/2023

Robin Bell-Stevens, Chairwoman of Jazzmobile NYC – 1/10/2023 & 1/12/2023

For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
pr@thefoxworththeory.com
