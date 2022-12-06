CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET AND ISSUANCE OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - CWC CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors have approved a 2023 capital expenditure budget of $26.3 million including $4.0 million of 2022 capital expenditure that will be carried forward into 2023. Of this $26.3 million, $6.7 million is for maintenance and infrastructure capital related to re-certifications, additions and upgrades to field equipment for the drilling rig and service rig divisions as well as information technology infrastructure, with the remaining $15.6 million being for growth capital to complete upgrades to four of the drilling rigs and to purchase additional strings of specialty drill pipe. The 2023 capital expenditures budget is consistent with CWC's commitment to safety and operational efficiency with high quality and well maintained equipment. CWC intends to finance its 2023 capital expenditures budget from operating cashflows.

The Board of Directors have also approved the granting of 6,024,000 restricted share units of the Company today to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. The restricted share units granted vest one third annually on each of the first, second and third anniversaries from the date of grant and expire on December 15 of the third year following the year in which the restricted share units are granted.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

