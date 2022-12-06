Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,982 in the last 365 days.

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker Purchase 33,700 Shares of Fisker Inc.; CAO John Finnucan Also Purchases 450 Shares

Fisker Inc. FSR ("Fisker") CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker on Monday purchased 33,700 shares of Fisker Class A common stock.

Henrik and Geeta co-founded Fisker Inc. in 2016. The all-electric carmaker became publicly traded on the NYSE in October 2020.

In addition to the Fiskers, Chief Accounting Officer John Finnucan on Monday purchased 450.095 shares of Class A stock in the company.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005823/en/

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker Purchase 33,700 Shares of Fisker Inc.; CAO John Finnucan Also Purchases 450 Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.