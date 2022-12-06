GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2022
SÃO PAULO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL, Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 29.7%. Total seats increased 29.2% and the number of departures increased by 26.5%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 28.5% and the load factor was 81.3%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 19.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 18.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.8%. The volume of departures increased by 22.1% and seats increased by 24.8%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 350 million, the demand (RPK) was 269 million and international load factor was 76.9%.
November/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
|
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
|
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
|
Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)
|
Operating data *
|
Nov/22
|
Nov/21
|
% Var.
|
11M22
|
11M21
|
% Var.
|
LTM22
|
LTM21
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Departures
|
18,212
|
14,400
|
26.5 %
|
181,043
|
116,215
|
55.8 %
|
199,001
|
130,827
|
52.1 %
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,189
|
2,468
|
29.2 %
|
31,566
|
20,386
|
54.8 %
|
34,700
|
22,978
|
51.0 %
|
ASK (million)
|
3,524
|
2,716
|
29.7 %
|
36,472
|
23,471
|
55.4 %
|
40,016
|
26,597
|
50.5 %
|
RPK (million)
|
2,867
|
2,231
|
28.5 %
|
29,274
|
19,242
|
52.1 %
|
32,176
|
21,773
|
47.8 %
|
Load factor
|
81.3 %
|
82.1 %
|
-0.8 p.p
|
80.3 %
|
82.0 %
|
-1.7 p.p
|
80.4 %
|
81.9 %
|
-1.5 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,516
|
1,997
|
26.0 %
|
24,551
|
16,279
|
50.8 %
|
27,078
|
18,354
|
47.5 %
|
Domestic GOL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Departures
|
17,414
|
14,257
|
22.1 %
|
175,383
|
116,072
|
51.1 %
|
193,179
|
130,684
|
47.8 %
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,050
|
2,444
|
24.8 %
|
30,596
|
20,363
|
50.3 %
|
33,702
|
22,955
|
46.8 %
|
ASK (million)
|
3,174
|
2,655
|
19.6 %
|
33,873
|
23,410
|
44.7 %
|
37,353
|
26,535
|
40.8 %
|
RPK (million)
|
2,597
|
2,188
|
18.7 %
|
27,129
|
19,199
|
41.3 %
|
29,981
|
21,730
|
38.0 %
|
Load factor
|
81.8 %
|
82.4 %
|
-0.6 p.p
|
80.1 %
|
82.0 %
|
-1.9 p.p
|
80.3 %
|
81.9 %
|
-1.6 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,411
|
1,981
|
21.7 %
|
23,757
|
16,264
|
46.1 %
|
26,262
|
18,339
|
43.2 %
|
International GOL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Departures
|
798
|
143
|
NM
|
5,660
|
143
|
NM
|
5,822
|
143
|
NM
|
Seats (thousand)
|
139
|
23
|
NM
|
970
|
23
|
NM
|
997
|
23
|
NM
|
ASK (million)
|
350
|
61
|
NM
|
2,599
|
61
|
NM
|
2,663
|
61
|
NM
|
RPK (million)
|
269
|
43
|
NM
|
2,144
|
43
|
NM
|
2,196
|
43
|
NM
|
Load factor
|
76.9 %
|
70.2 %
|
0.1 p.p
|
82.5 %
|
1
|
0.2 p.p
|
82.5 %
|
70.2 %
|
17.5 %
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
104
|
16
|
NM
|
794
|
15
|
NM
|
816
|
15
|
NM
|
On-time Departures
|
77.8 %
|
86.4 %
|
-8.6 p.p
|
91.2 %
|
95.2 %
|
-4.0 p.p
|
94.2 %
|
94.6 %
|
-0.4 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
98.7 %
|
99.7 %
|
-0.9 p.p
|
99.4 %
|
98.8 %
|
0.6 p.p
|
99.4 %
|
98.9 %
|
0.6 p.p
|
Cargo Ton (thousand)
|
7.7
|
3.9
|
100.1 %
|
63.3
|
36.9
|
71.5 %
|
68.4
|
41.2
|
65.8 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.
