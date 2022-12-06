Submit Release
Tempus Capital Announces Termination of Sale of Investment Property

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Tempus Capital Inc. TEMP ("Tempus" or the "Company") announces that the conditional sale of its Strathroy investment property, which was recently disclosed in Q3 filings, has been terminated by mutual consent.

"The conditions associated with the transaction were unable to be attained," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO. "We will continue to operate this fully leased property for the benefit of our shareholders."

The Company also reports that its anchor tenant at the Strathroy Investment property has renewed its lease to December 31, 2028.

In addition, Tempus reports that renovations to the initial property located in Michigan and financed pursuant to the Company's Participating Mortgage investment, as reported in a press release of July 7, 2022, have been completed and the property is available for sale or rental.

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

On behalf of the board of directors

Tempus Capital Inc.

"Russell Tanz"

President and CEO
1-416-446-7898

