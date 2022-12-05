Tatyana Golikova meets with First Lady of Zimbabwe Auxillia

RUSSIA, December 5 - Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova held a working meeting with First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe Auxillia Mnangagwa. The meeting took place at the We Are Together international forum, which is being held from 5 to 7 December at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall.

Tatyana Golikova welcomed Auxillia Mnangagwa to Moscow, stressing that relations between Russia and Zimbabwe are actively developing. “Today, Russian-Zimbabwean relations are rapidly gaining momentum. They are based on strong traditions of friendship and solidarity and mutual respect for each other's interests. Russia and Zimbabwe maintain a stable political dialogue,” the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Tatyana Golikova also thanked the First Lady for her interest in the award and the We Are Together forum. The parties discussed cooperation between the countries on healthcare, education, youth policy and volunteering. Tatyana Golikova expressed interest in cooperating in a range of bilateral cultural areas.