Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,980 in the last 365 days.

New Feature Television Series Offering Unique Perspective On Indo-Canadian Life Wraps Filming In Regina

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is excited to announce the filming of a major television production has wrapped in Regina this past week. The project is one of many experiencing the benefits from the recent increases to the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program. 

Our Big Punjabi Family is a female led, South Asian comedy series exploring four generations of Indo-Canadian family life. This series is the second major production announced this year, after the Government of Saskatchewan increased funding to Creative Saskatchewan's Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program by an additional $15.5 million, for a total of $17.5 million in 2022-23. 

"This is an exciting time for our province and I know it is just the beginning," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "After the initial $10 Million of funding was utilized after only a few short months leading to an additional investment of $7.5 million, we know there is a clear demand for everything Saskatchewan has to offer."

The series will be delivered in English and Punjabi, and follows a large, multi-generational Punjabi family forced to live together under one roof. The series features writing by South Asian showrunner Leena Manro, and female directing crew including award winning director, Agam Darshi. 

Anand Ramayya and Kelly Balon of Karma Film Inc are the producers on the project, and they have become well-known in the Saskatchewan film scene. Our Big Punjabi Family marks their third production working in Saskatchewan, following the award-winning comedy Donkeyhead, and upcoming project King of Killers: the series

"The adaptations we've made to our Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program, paired with the significant increased investment by the government, have seriously raised the profile of Saskatchewan's film and television production industry," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said. "We're thrilled to see the volume of exceptional applications and their impressive revenue projections for the province. You can expect even more good news in the coming months."

Our Big Punjabi Family will receive $746,818 from Creative Saskatchewan to support local expenditures on Saskatchewan labour, goods and services. It is estimated that the total economic output of this project will be $3.5 million, as the project now moves to over 100 days of post-production work in Regina.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sarah Pilon
Parks, Culture and Sport
Regina
Email: sarah.pilon@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-533-4139

Megan Jane
Creative Saskatchewan
Regina
Phone: 306-798-2191
Email: megan.jane@creativesask.ca

You just read:

New Feature Television Series Offering Unique Perspective On Indo-Canadian Life Wraps Filming In Regina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.