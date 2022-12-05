Saskatchewan Recognizes International Day of Persons with Disabilities

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2022

Following the introduction of The Accessible Saskatchewan Act this legislative session, the Government of Saskatchewan is joining in partnership with CNIB to recognize December 3, 2022, as the United Nations (UN) International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"This year we are celebrating the introduction of our bill for The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, which will remove and prevent accessibility barriers for people with disabilities," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "We are proud to have introduced this bill because we believe in our vision of an inclusive Saskatchewan that is welcoming, responsive, innovative, and accessible, where everyone can fully participate and live the life they choose."

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was first proclaimed by the United Nations in 1992 to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities, and to increase awareness and understanding of disability issues.

CNIB, a non-profit organization, is changing what it is to be blind through innovative programs and powerful advocacy that enable people impacted by blindness to live the lives they choose.

"To create a truly inclusive Saskatchewan, we must ensure people living with disabilities have equitable access to the built environment, information and communications, employment, transportation, and goods and services," CNIB Provincial Director, Saskatchewan and Manitoba Ashley Nemeth said. "The Accessible Saskatchewan Act is an important step in the right direction as we transform our communities into beacons of accessibility and inclusion where everyone can live, learn, work and play without barriers, together."

The Saskatchewan Disability Strategy, released in 2015, is the framework for improving the lives of persons with disabilities in Saskatchewan. Accessibility legislation was one of the recommendations of the Disability Strategy. More information on this work is available at accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Social Services

Regina

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca