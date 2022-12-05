$785,000 For Meadow Lake Policing Initiatives

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2022

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $785,000 to the City of Meadow Lake through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2022-23. This grant will fund seven existing police positions in the community.

"Public safety and community policing initiatives are a priority for our government," Trade and Export Development Minister and Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell. "This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing local police services with the resources they need to keep our communities safe."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing throughout the city and works to ensure a safer community.

"The City of Meadow Lake appreciates the ongoing assistance from the province through the Municipal Police Grants Program," Meadow Lake Mayor Merlin Seymour said. "Community policing is key to keeping the residents of our community safe. This funding supports local officers and their busy detachment as they respond to challenges within the community and continue their important work."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 141 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

