Legislation Introduced to Modernize Saskatchewan’s Liquor Laws

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 5, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to amend the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997 in order to continue to modernize liquor regulations.

"Reducing red tape in Saskatchewan's liquor laws increases flexibility for the public and creates new opportunities for communities and business, while remaining committed to ensuring the socially responsible sale and service of beverage alcohol," Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Lori Carr said.

Among the changes:

Providing municipalities and park authorities with the discretion to designate outdoor public places such as parks for consumption of beverage alcohol by individuals of legal drinking age;

Simplifying the recorking provisions for permittees;

Allowing homemade beer, wine and cider to be served at family events that are permitted with a special occasion permit including products manufactured at a U-Brew/U-Vin facility; and,

Removing the requirement that applicants publish their intentions to obtain a liquor permit in local newspapers.

The changes are being made following discussions with stakeholders. The Bill amending the legislation is expected to pass in spring 2023.

