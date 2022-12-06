Premier to Lead Mission to Washington

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 5, 2022

Today Premier Scott Moe will undertake a mission to meet with key stakeholders in Washington D.C., to identify opportunities to strengthen and expand the critical mineral sector in North America, while also exploring ways to address global energy concerns.

“The United States continues to be Saskatchewan’s single largest and most strategically important trading partner,” Moe said. “During this time of global uncertainty, it’s important that we as a province continue to work with our closest allies, particularly through securing vital resources, and promoting energy security.”

Exports to the United States increased 51.5 per cent from $13.1 billion in 2020, to $19.9 billion in 2021. Saskatchewan's top exports to the US were crude oil, potash and canola oil.

“There is also tremendous opportunity for Saskatchewan to strengthen our ties with our American neighbors,” Moe said. “Particularly in the areas of critical mineral development and processing, a field in which Saskatchewan is quickly becoming a world leader.”

Saskatchewan has occurrences of 36 of the 50 commodities on the United States Critical Minerals List essential for global economic security, a growing population and a low-carbon future.

Critical minerals are used in the manufacturing of batteries that power portable electronic devices and electric vehicles, and rare earth elements are poised to play a significant role in the economic growth of the future.

Saskatchewan is home to the first-of-its-kind minerals to metals rare earth processing facility in North America.

The Premier will return to Saskatchewan on December 8.

