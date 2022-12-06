Submit Release
Judicial Innovations Partners With Talitrix Leveraging Their Most Advanced Electronic Monitoring Device in the Country

Delivers State of the Art Solutions to 600 Plus Customer Base, While Integrating Case Management Straight From Wristband

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicial Innovations today announced a new partnership and reseller agreement with Talitrix, the leader in independent GPS wristband monitoring technology. This partnership is designed to elevate electronic monitoring, reduce recidivism and serve criminal justice agencies, courts and individuals.

Talitrix solution offers Judicial Innovations customers the first independent tracking wristband that is wearable and tamper-proof, with real-time tracking and data capture to produce better outcomes.

Jarrett Gorlin, Judicial Innovations CEO and Founder, commented, “We are pleased to have partnered with Talitrix, taking advantage of their innovative wristband technology in case management. When combined with our cloud-based platforms for traffic court resolution, government payments, probation management, DUI schools and off-duty management, we are able to offer an even more robust and comprehensive set of tools allowing government agencies the ability to improve efficiencies.”

The Talitrix wristband provides reliable real-time tracking without the negative perceptions associated with traditional ankle monitors. The band provides independent tracking/reporting 1:1 without the need for a phone or base station, two-way redundant GPS & GSM monitoring, geo-fencing to protect victims and monitor curfew violations, heart rate monitoring and photo check in on demand, and a battery life that lasts up to 4 days.

“This distribution partner will further support our current growth in specific key markets, as well as elevate community supervision services to accommodate the needs of the courts and help participants successfully comply with court-ordered conditions,” stated Justin Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Talitrix.

About Judicial Innovations

Judicial Innovations is an Atlanta-based technology company that provides cloud-based platforms for traffic court resolution, government payments, probation management, DUI schools and off-duty management. Backed by a team with over 100 years of direct court experience, Judicial Innovations provides government agencies with the tools they need to improve efficiencies – at no cost to them. The company was named one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) in 2021. Learn more at www.judicialinnovations.com.

About Talitrix

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Talitrix is on a mission to revolutionize the criminal justice industry. Talitrix was founded in 2020 on the idea that the industry’s standard ankle monitors were flawed and outdated, and that better tracking and case management solutions could increase compliance and reduce recidivism. Talitrix solutions include supervision software applications and first-to-market wearable tamper-proof bands with real-time tracking and biometric data capture. For more information, visit www.talitrix.com

Media Contact:

Jason Assad
LR Advisors LLC.
678-570-6791
Jwassad@bellsouth.net


