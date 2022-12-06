This Highlighter Can Help Add That Dewy Finish To Perfect The "Cry Girl” Look
Marylia Scott Cosmetics once publicly scorned for making highlighters “too bright” may be the right color palette needed for all 2023 trending looksLONDON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marylia Scott Cosmetics is ending its year on a highlight. The small Latina-owned brand owned by Marylia Scott that had a rough start in 2016 has put her highlighter pallet in the hands of major influencers this year. With the help of top influencers and celebrities alike using the palette to create trendy looks, the company has expanded its reach. The founder has focused on the one product aptly named "YoUr HiGhLigHt Is ToO BrIgHt" for the past three years. In 2023 the company is expected to launch a new facial product. Products from Marylia Scott Cosmetics remain independently sold on the official website. Makeup lovers can visit the site for beauty inspiration and updates.
According to Vogue, 2023 will be the renaissance of beauty. Many of the looks will be focused on dewy hyper pigmentated looks moving away from matte/natural beauty. The gen-z and millennial targeted brand is focused on assisting consumers to deliver the trending looks they desire. Over the course of 2022, the founder of Marylia Scott Cosmetics gifted products to celebrities and influencers to test the hyper-pigmented highlighter palette with their own favorite beauty brands. Content creators have used the brand's highlighter for red carpet looks, social media trends such as the "cry girl look" or "cold girl look", and everyday beauty hacks.
With the help of James Charles, Julia Fox, Rose Siard (RoseandBen), TyAna White (UniquelyTyana), and Sarah Wolak (@sarah_wolak) the company's customers have expanded from national appeal to international attention. Which constituted the founder to revive the company's international shipping over the last month.
In response to the recession, Marylia Scott Cosmetics is committing to keeping the six-palette highlighter and upcoming products affordable compared to industry pricing. The cosmetic company also has plans to keep Klarna as the leading financing option for makeup enthusiasts on a budget. While other companies have expressed changing formulas to retail prices down, Marylia Scott Cosmetics will be keeping its formulas paraben-free, cruelty-free, talc-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly.
Exploring new levels of beauty, Marylia Scott Cosmetics will be venturing into adding imperfections. The company teased on Instagram on November 30th the next beauty trend they will be backing includes faux freckles. The water-proof tint will be the next product to be added in mid-2023. Details of the formulas, price point, and release date are to be announced. Customers did have a chance to see the company offering two shades to compliment all skin tones including deeply melanated skin.
About Marylia Scott Cosmetics
In 2016 Puerto Rican makeup influencer, Marylia Scott noticed that she couldn’t quite get any of the highlighters on the market to shine the way she wanted them to on camera. This led her to start mixing her own pigments.
Her blinding highlight looks started going viral, with big-name brands and off-label products stealing her images online. In 2018 Marylia was publicly scorned in the media for the way she used bright highlighters. Using the situation as fuel to embrace her brand, in 2019 founded Marylia Scott Cosmetics, naming her first product “YoUr HiGhLiGhT iS ToO BrIgHt!” in direct response.
Garnering support from the beauty community, Marylia has set out to innovate within the makeup world to push boundaries and create products that have never been seen before.
