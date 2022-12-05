New homes open for Lhtako Dené Nation families

CANADA, December 5 - Families and individuals of the Lhtako Dené Nation will soon begin moving into 10 new on-reserve homes, with the opening of an affordable rental development.

“With these new affordable homes, people of the Lhtako Dené Nation can live in their home territory, connected to family and culture,” said Murray Rankin, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “We are honoured to have partnered with the leadership of the Lhtako Dené Nation in creating this housing for their members.”

The Province, through BC Housing, partnered with the Lhtako Dené Nation to build the project on reserve, which is near Quesnel. The development consists of two duplexes, which are two storeys and have four bedrooms. There is also a single-storey six-plex, which contains four two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes. Monthly rents range from $500 to $600.

“Lhtako Dené Nation celebrates the opening of this needed housing that will help alleviate issues with quality, access and affordability in this area of the province,” said Tashana Lebrun, housing co-ordinator, Lhtako Dené Nation. “It will enable individuals living elsewhere in substandard conditions to return to the Lhatko Dené land and community.”

The Lhtako Dené Nation plans to construct a park near the new homes, with plaques commemorating past Chiefs. The proposed memorial park will create a greater sense of community and provide a playground within short walking distance of the homes.

The project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that are complete or are underway. Including these new homes in the Lhtako Dené Nation, approximately 1,400 Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) homes have opened, are under construction or are in development. Of those, 338 are on-reserve homes.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $2.1 million toward this project through the Building BC: IHF and will provide approximately $172,000 in annual operating funding.

The IHF is a 10-year, $550-million investment to build and operate 1,750 new affordable homes for Indigenous Peoples on and off reserve.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/