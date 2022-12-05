Submit Release
More spaces for students coming to North Vancouver

CANADA, December 5 - More students in North Vancouver can look forward to moving into modern, engaging classrooms with funding approved for an addition to Lynn Valley Elementary school.

“I am so pleased to see another school addition in progress as we work to meet the enrolment needs of our growing communities,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “We know learning environments affect a student’s experience at school. That’s why our government is taking action to invest in building spaces to help students learn and grow.”

The addition will add six classrooms and create capacity for 145 more students. Once construction is complete, the new classrooms will allow the district to eliminate four portable classrooms and help address enrolment growth as more families choose to call the Lynn Valley area home.

“It’s great news for the community that Lynn Valley Elementary will soon have space for more students,” said Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour. “I know from experience that Lynn Valley is a wonderful place to raise a family, and our government is making investments that will support families now and into the future.”

The Province is providing more than $9 million for the project, which is part of government’s continued commitment to improve schools for students and staff throughout the province.

“This is wonderful news for the community,” said Kulvir Mann, board chair, North Vancouver School District. “Lynn Valley Elementary was identified as a priority in our capital planning, and the board is therefore grateful to the ministry for its investment in the school's expansion. The board is also pleased the ministry continues to recognize the importance of providing students and staff with modern, healthy and safe teaching and learning environments that encourage a real sense of belonging and community.”

Since 2017, a total of $3 billion has been spent on improving schools throughout the Province. This includes more than $101 million for the North Vancouver School District, including the Lynn Valley addition, as well as seismic upgrades at both Mountainside and Handsworth secondary schools.

The Province committed an additional $3.1 billion for more school capital projects over the next three years, including funding to build new and expanded schools, make additional seismic upgrades and purchase land for future schools throughout B.C.

