Fifteen British Columbians honoured for dedication to service

CANADA, December 5 - The Government of B.C. has selected 15 British Columbians to receive the Medal of Good Citizenship for their dedication and selfless service to their communities.

“It’s an honour to award these individuals with the Medal of Good Citizenship,” said Premier David Eby. “Each one of them embodies the traits of generosity, kindness and sacrifice for the benefit of others. Their actions touch so many lives, creating better communities throughout B.C. I commend each one of them. They are an example to all.”

The recipients will be presented with medals at in-person ceremonies throughout the province in 2023. Established in 2015, the medal acknowledges people's remarkable service to community life.

The 2022 Medal of Good Citizenship recipients are:

Debra Arnott of Cache Creek

Landon Douglas Brown of North Vancouver

Bob Burrows of Vancouver

Rachel Dong of Vancouver

Barry English of Terrace

Shannon Fisher of Cranbrook

Karen Hira of Victoria

Guul Jiit Jaad of Vancouver

Andrei Marti of Saanichton

Ron Rice of Victoria

Winston Sayson, K.C., of Richmond

Rishika Selvakumar of Richmond

Farhad (Fred) Soofi of Port Moody

Chantal Stefan of Cumberland

Jody Woodford of Coalmont

“This year’s recipients represent extraordinary people in our province who continuously go above and beyond to serve and meet the needs of others,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and chair of the medal’s selection committee. “It is a privilege to recognize and honour their valuable contributions with the Medal of Good Citizenship.”

Nominations for Medal of Good Citizenship are accepted year round. Any current or former long-term resident of British Columbia is eligible for nomination for the medal. Youth aged 15-25 and posthumous nominees are welcomed.

In addition to the Medal of Good Citizenship, individuals may be nominated for the Province’s other honour, the Order of British Columbia, which recognizes people who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field or endeavour, benefiting British Columbians and others throughout Canada and beyond.

Learn More:

2022 medal recipient biographies: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/MGC_2022%20Medal%20Recipient_Bios.pdf

Medal of Good Citizenship information, including how to nominate generous and kind role models in your community: www.gov.bc.ca/medalofgoodcitizenship

Order of B.C.: www.orderofbc.gov.bc.ca