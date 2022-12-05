Gov. Kemp: German Robotics Company to Locate Headquarters, Manufacturing in Cherokee County

GEORGIA, December 5 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Becker Robotic Equipment, a global cable and robotic machinery manufacturer specializing in individualized robotic equipment, will build a new manufacturing facility to house its North American headquarters in Canton. The new facility will deliver more than $30 million in investment and create 137 new jobs in Cherokee County.

"As the No. 1 state for business with a highly skilled workforce, reliable infrastructure, and strong trade network, Georgia continues to attract global companies like Becker to our ever-growing automotive industry," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Last year alone, the automotive industry created more than 16,000 jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state, and we'll continue to build on that momentum. We're grateful for Becker's decision to locate their North American headquarters in Georgia and look forward to their expanding impact on the Peach State."

Headquartered in Dülmen, Germany, Becker was founded in 1993 with the aim of supplying accessories and integrated automated systems, mainly for the automotive industry.

"The investment in Georgia builds on our previous success in the state and enables us to bring about a new phase of growth for our high-tech manufacturing operations, incorporated in a mixed-use, campus-style development with beautiful homes and astonishing recreational areas," said Johan Broekhuijsen, Becker Robotic Equipment Corp. "Georgia’s business environment, particularly regarding e-mobility, has been critical in this regard. The available workforce, business environment and support on all levels drove the decision to remain in the State."

"We are looking forward to continuing our work with Cherokee County and the City of Canton in Georgia to develop the Becker North America HQ in alignment with our global footprint to serve our customers and communities," added Andries Broekhuijsen, Becker Robotic Equipment Global HQ in Germany.

Becker’s new North American headquarters and manufacturing facility will be located at The Bluffs at Technology Park in Canton. The facility is expected to consist of three adjacent buildings and will be designed with clean energy solutions, such as solar panels.

The company is looking to hire for sales and applications engineers, automotive project managers, non-automotive project managers, inside sales support staff, project engineers, office administrators, HR generalists, manufacturing technicians, and customer and service technicians. Interested individuals can reach out directly to [email protected].

"Becker Robotics is the pinnacle of high-tech manufacturing, exactly the kind of company we want to bring to Cherokee County. We are proud and honored to welcome them," said Chairman Harry Johnson, Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.

"The City of Canton is the ideal location for Becker Robotics North American headquarters, and we are honored to have this global innovator partner with the City and the Cherokee Office of Economic Development as we continue to work together to align Canton's true potential with our Roadmap for Success," said Mayor Bill Grant, City of Canton.

"Metro Atlanta is ideally suited for Becker’s new North American headquarters and manufacturing facility, given its thriving automotive and mobility ecosystem," said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. "Becker will surely benefit from the collaboration between the region’s innovative companies and universities, access to talent, and the already robust German business community. Congratulations to the team at Becker and all of the organizations that supported this decision."

Project Manager John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Cherokee County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.

"German companies have been key partners in the growth of Georgia’s automotive industry for years, and we’re excited for Becker to become a larger part of Georgia’s story," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "I had the opportunity to meet with Becker in Germany, and I was struck by the company’s innovative spirit and collaborative approach that has made them a successful partner in Georgia. Congratulations to Cherokee County and all of our partners who supported this project."

In fiscal year 2022, automotive projects created a total of nearly 16,000 new jobs across the state. Georgia’s automotive companies gain a competitive advantage from a prime location, extensive infrastructure for easy access to market, a highly skilled workforce, and a recognized business-friendly climate. Georgia has been an established automotive manufacturing center since 1909, when the first automobile was assembled in the state. For over a century, the state has encouraged collaboration and innovation, positioning the state as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for the evolving automotive and mobility industry.

The State of Georgia has had continuous representation in Europe since 1973. In January 2020, Governor Brian Kemp led an economic development mission to Germany, where Georgia’s new and expanded Munich office officially opened. The long-term relationship between the State of Georgia and Germany is extensive. Germany is the state’s second-highest job creation partner from foreign direct investment in 2022.

About Becker Robotics Equipment

Becker Robotic Equipment is a global supplier to the automation industry. In North America, Becker has offices and production facilities in Georgia, Michigan, and Mexico. The parent company, Becker Robotic Equipment GmbH, is located in the Westphalian town of Dülmen, Germany, not far from Münster. Becker Robotic Equipment is a full-service systems integrator and robotic equipment supplier for custom turn-key robotic cells and robotic cable management systems. Capabilities include product development, design, manufacturing, project support, and installation and optimization services, which can be done at state-of-the-art production facilities or at customers' manufacturing facilities worldwide.