PEI recycling even more agricultural plastics

CANADA, December 5 - Through a new and expanded agriculture recycling program, farmers can keep even more plastics out of landfills.

PEI is the first province in Atlantic Canada with a regulated extended producer responsibility (EPR) program for agricultural plastics, which started December 1, 2022. Through programs like this, agricultural plastic manufacturers will take responsibility for the collection and recycling of the plastics after they are used by farmers.

“PEI is a national leader in programs for recycling and the diversion of waste from landfills and this new program will divert even more agricultural waste for proper handling to further protect the environment. Proper stewardship of waste across all industries is a key part of ensuring a sustainable future for our province.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Recycling programs for empty pesticide and fertilizer containers will continue, along with seed and pesticide bag collection programs. Existing pilots for bale/silage wrap and twine will expand over the next year. Next year, farmers will have the opportunity to divert their fertilizer bags.

Cleanfarms will manage the Agricultural Plastic Product – Product Stewardship Program in PEI. Cleanfarms, in partnership with ag-retailers, has been delivering industry-funded recycling programs in the province for items like containers and bags for more than 30 years.

“Cleanfarms is committed to helping PEI reach its ag materials recovery and recycling goals. By creating programs that help farmers manage materials when they are no longer needed, we help ensure that recyclable items are repurposed in a circular economy and others that aren’t recyclable are disposed of safely. It is a privilege to work with the province in the implementation of its EPR program and to provide options that enable PEI farmers to build on the sustainability of their operations,” said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

For more information on Cleanfarms’ product stewardship program in PEI, visit: Clean Farms

