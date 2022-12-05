King’s Counsel appointments announced

CANADA, December 5 - This year’s highest honour in the legal profession has been awarded to Andrew D. Campbell, Kevin J. Kiley, and Perlene J. Morrison.

“It is a pleasure to announce Andrew, Kevin, and Perlene as the latest recipients of this important designation. This achievement is the culmination of their dedication to the practice of law in their respective areas of expertise. I hope all Island residents will join me in congratulating them on this significant accomplishment.” - Justice and Public Safety Minister and Attorney General of Prince Edward Island Darlene Compton

The tradition of King’s Counsel, formally known as Queen’s Counsel, dates back to the 16th century when one or two barristers of the English High Court would be selected to provide legal counsel to the Crown. This annual tradition has continued for 425 years across many Commonwealth countries to recognize exemplary lawyers for their contributions to the field of law, leadership, professionalism, as well as their public and social contributions to improve the lives of all residents.

The Honourable Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island will host the 2022 King’s Counsel recipients in a formal ceremony in the new year.

Backgrounder

A native of Summerside, Andrew D. Campbell completed his education at University of Prince Edward Island (B.A. 1988) and University of New Brunswick Law School (LL.B. 1991). Andrew was called to the Bar in 1992 and is a partner in the Summerside office of Cox and Palmer with a practice focused on real estate, corporate and commercial, estates & trusts and fisheries & maritime law.

Andrew practices in the area of purchase and sale of residential, commercial and condominium properties. He has assisted with the sub-division and development of land and applications to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission for the purchase of land by individuals, corporations, non-residents and farmers.

Andrew is active in his community and is the former President of the Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce and an Elder of the United Trinity Church.

Kevin J. Kiley is the Managing Partner of McInnis Cooper. He is a leading commercial litigator with a broad practice. He acts for financial institutions in matters involving the enforcement of commercial claims and the provision of advice regarding insolvency related matters. Kevin advises investment dealers and advisors in regulatory and securities industry matters including defending claims from individual clients and representation before provincial securities commissions, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada.

Kevin has served in executive positions with the Canadian Bar Association at both the provincial and national levels. He has been active at all levels in many non-profit and community-based organizations.

Perlene J. Morrison received her law degree from the University of New Brunswick in 1997 and was called to the bar in 1998. A partner at Stewart McKelvey, Perlene represents municipalities, developers, utilities, vendors and purchasers. Active in her community, Perlene is a member of the Board of Governors at the University of Prince Edward Island and is an active member of the Law Society of Prince Edward Island and the Canadian Bar Association. Perlene is frequently recognized as one of the top real estate lawyers in the province.