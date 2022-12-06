Star of David and Swastika: The Raelian Symbol of Infinity
The true meaning of the Raelian symbolLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After posting the official Raelian symbol on his Twitter account, Twitter decided to suspend Kanye West's account with Elon Musk commenting that Kanye West had gone too far and this was not being love.
“While Elon Musk was made a Honorary Guide for Humanity by the Raelian Movement not too long ago for his support on freedom of speech, he doesn't seem to be aware of the true origin and meaning of the oldest symbol on Earth, which comes from our extraterrestrial creators, referred to as, ‘Elohim’ in the Hebrew Bible,” said Thomas Kaenzig, leader of the US Raelian Movement.
“The Star of David represents infinity in space and the Swastika infinity in time. Our official symbol is love and can be found around the planet in countless cultures and scriptures, namely also on the Tibetan Book of the Dead,” continued Kaenzig.
“The swastika symbol itself has been a symbol of peace and auspiciousness for millennia and is a religious symbol for the billions of Hindus, Buddhists, Raelians and others,” he added.
“Banning the display of our official symbol is outright religious discrimination and we hope that Mr. Musk, who claims to be a free-speech advocate, will also reactivate the post displaying our symbol. Let us always choose education over bans and suppression of freedom of speech,” Kaenzig added.
The Raelian philsophy states that the Jewish people are our creators’ (the Elohim) "chosen" people. These advanced scientists from another planet gifted us with this symbol of infinity containing both the Star of David and the Swastika.
Therefore, every real Jew should revere this symbol and not be blinded by the abuse of the swastika by the Nazis. In the same vein, the use of the swastika to express antisemitism is ridiculous and outdated, and to this end, we will continue to intensify our pro-swastika rehabilitation campaigns worldwide to restore the true meaning of this "fundamental" symbol,” concluded Kaenzig.
Kasyo Perrier
US Raelian Movement
+1 617-967-6179
usa@raelpress.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter