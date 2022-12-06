Submit Release
Two Men Wanted on Charges of Aggravated Sex Crimes Nabbed at the Progreso Port of Entry

PROGRESO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations officers at the Progreso International Bridge arrested two men returning from Mexico this weekend after learning they had outstanding felony warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault.

“These two apprehensions are significant and serve as a testament to the true dedication CBP officers exercise every day to safeguard our country and communities,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. 

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The first apprehension occurred on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Progreso International Bridge after a 43-year-old male identified as Miguel Angel Saucedo Gutierrez, a United States citizen of Houston, Texas returned from Mexico traveling by foot.  CBP officers queried the traveler using CBP databases and referred him to secondary due to a possible match to an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault out of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.  The man was referred to secondary for further inspection and identity confirmation. 

In secondary, CBP officers conducted a biometric fingerprint check and utilizing national law enforcement databases confirmed his identity. 

The second apprehension occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Progreso International Bridge after a 71-year-old male identified as Pedro Alaniz, a United States citizen of Penitas, Texas returned from Mexico traveling by foot.  CBP officers queried the traveler using CBP databases and referred him to secondary due to a possible match to an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child out of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.  Alaniz was also referred to secondary for identity confirmation. 

Utilizing national law enforcement databases, CBP officers conducted a biometric fingerprint check and confirmed his identity. 

CBP officers turned Saucedo Gutierrez and Alaniz over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication of the warrants.   Charges and allegations contained in criminal complaints are merely accusations.  Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. 

